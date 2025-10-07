Pawan Kalyan’s OG continues to boost its tally amid the strong run of Kantara: Chapter 1. The good thing is that there are no major Telugu releases in the upcoming days, and the film has a chance to keep the scoreboard ticking till Diwali. However, despite such an open space to perform, it will fail to emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office and end up being a losing affair. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

The Tollywood action thriller did the unthinkable by scoring a solid 84.75 crores on the opening day, making an entry to the top 10 Indian openers of all time. However, due to mixed word-of-mouth and reviews, it failed to capitalise on the momentum and went downhill. Surprisingly, it is yet to hit the 200 crore net mark even after spending 12 days in theaters.

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

On the second Monday, day 12, OG earned 1.4 crores, showing a drop of 66.26% from the second Sunday, day 11’s 4.15 crores. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 4.75 crores, the film dropped by 70.52%. Overall, the biggie has earned 184.2 crore net at the Indian box office (all languages), as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total is 217.35 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 169.3 crores

Day 9 – 4.75 crores

Day 10 – 4.6 crores

Day 11 – 4.15 crores

Day 12 – 1.4 crores

Total – 184.2 crores

OG will fail to become a success

Reportedly, OG was made on a huge budget of 250 crores, making it the second most expensive film of Pawan Kalyan after Hari Hara Veera Mallu (300 crores). Against such a huge cost, the film needed to earn 250 crore net in India to enter the safe zone.

While the film will stay in theaters till Diwali, it won’t be able to make big earnings and is likely to end its run below the 215 crore net mark. So, the biggie will fail to recover 100% of its budget, thus ending its run with a losing verdict. This is shocking considering it’s the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan.

