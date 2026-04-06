Project Hail Mary is defying the Mario effect at the box office. It has achieved two major milestones in its third weekend, one at the domestic box office and the other worldwide. It is charming everyone with its space adventure and is eyeing an impressive collection at the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for more.

Project Hail Mary crosses $200 million milestone at the domestic box office

The sci-fi adventure movie starring Ryan Gosling stayed at #2 in the domestic box office ranking on its third weekend. It collected $30.7 million at the North American box office, ranking as the 7th-highest 3-day third weekend for March releases. The film declined by 43.3% from last weekend, and with that, it crossed the $200 million milestone. The domestic total of the film after its third weekend stands at $217.2 million.

Zooms past the $400 million milestone worldwide

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Project Hail Mary scored amazing numbers overseas in its third weekend. The sci-fi adventure movie collected $42.1 million in its 3rd weekend at the international box office, maintaining a stronghold. The film dropped by 22.2% from its second weekend despite The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The movie crossed $200 million overseas and stands at $203.6 million.

Adding the domestic total to its overseas gross, the worldwide cume has reached $420.7 million. It thus crossed another major milestone over this same weekend. It could hit the $500 million mark next weekend. According to the trade analyst, the Ryan Gosling starrer is tracking to earn between $650 million and $720 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $217.1 million

International – $203.6 million

Worldwide – $420.7 million

Project Hail Mary by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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