The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might have opened with strong numbers in North America and other parts of the world, but in China, it started slowly. The video game adaptation has failed to surpass the opening day gross of its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros Movie. However, it has dethroned Project Hail Mary from the top spot at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The sequel has already crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide. It is going to record a huge opening weekend despite receiving lower ratings than the previous movie. The video game adaptation has a huge budget as well, but it will recover and might even cross its break-even target in its opening weekend alone. It is expected to be the first 1 billion dollar movie of 2026.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s opening day gross at the box office in China

Box-office analyst Luiz Fernando has reported the opening number for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in China. According to the X report, the film has collected $1.6 million on its opening day at the Chinese box office across 93k screenings. It has dethroned Project Hail Mary from the #1 spot at the Chinese box office.

How does it stack up against The Super Mario Bros Movie’s opening day in China?

It has also been reported that the opening-day gross of the sequel is much lower than that of its predecessor. The Super Mario Bros Movie was released on Wednesday, a holiday in 2023, and it grossed a stellar $4.8 million on opening day. The local Memorial Day holiday has also begun in China, and that might help boost sales. It is also below Hopper’s $2.2 million and Inside Out 2‘s $2.6 million opening day collections.

Projected opening weekend of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in China

The film has scored $750k in pre-sales for Saturday, and the exhibitors have added 11k more screenings. The video game adaptation is tracking to earn between $7 million and $10 million on its three-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released on April 1, collected $122.1 million globally in just two days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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