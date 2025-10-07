Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has now slowed down at the Indian box office, but it has already achieved several exciting feats. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, and even in terms of footfalls, it has become the most-watched Mollywood film of the 21st century. Speaking about its returns, it has surpassed the mighty hit of 2025, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 40!

Released on August 28, the Mollywood superhero flick was expected to perform decently amid a clash with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. But in reality, it sidelined every other film and enjoyed an unprecedented run. It received highly positive reviews from critics, and the ticket-buying audience gave it a big thumbs-up. Due to extraordinary word of mouth, it enjoyed a glorious run for over a month and is still playing in theaters.

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the Indian box office in 40 days?

On day 40, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra fell below the 25 lakh mark and earned 22 lakh, thus showing signs of exhaustion. Overall, it has earned a huge 154.22 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 181.97 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 54.7 crores

Week 2 – 47 crores

Week 3 – 27.1 crores

Week 4 – 13.25 crores

Week 5 – 9.8 crores

Day 37 – 50 lakh

Day 38 – 70 lakh

Day 39 – 95 lakh

Day 40 – 22 lakh

Total – 154.22 crores

Beats Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava in box office returns!

Reportedly, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was made on a controlled budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned a massive 154.22 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 124.22 crores. Calculated further, it equals 414.06% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict.

With 414.06% returns, it has surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is one of the most profitable Indian films of 2025. For those who don’t know, it earned a whopping 615.39 crore net against a budget of 130 crores. It made a huge 373% returns. As we can see, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer comfortably crossed it.

