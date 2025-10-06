Kannada horror-comedy Su From So has finally concluded its theatrical journey. JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham’s film achieved massive heights in its box office journey, but missed touching the 100 crore mark. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Su From So Box Office Collection (India)

As per the final update, Su From So earned 92.33 crore net in India. It enjoyed a 69-day-long run in theatres, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. It has now slipped to the #2 spot, as Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the lead with earnings of 223.75 crores in only 4 days.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 20.15 crores

Week 2: 27.9 crores

Week 3: 22.5 crores

Week 4: 10.8 crores

Week 5: 7.0 crores

Remaining days: 3.98 crores

Total: 92.33 crores

Su From So is the most profitable Indian film of 2025

JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 4.5 crores. In its lifetime, it minted returns of 87.83 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Su From So has raked in profits of a whopping 1951.77%. It has surpassed every Indian film of 2025, including Mahavatar Narsimha, to gain the #1 spot.

Where to watch Su From So online?

The blockbuster Kannada horror-comedy is now available for streaming online on JioHotstar. After its successful box office journey, it was released on the OTT platform on September 9, 2025.

More about the horror comedy

The ensemble cast features Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty. It was released in theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025 and was produced by Lighter Buddha Films.

Su From So Box Office Summary Closing Collection

India net: 92.33 crores

India gross: 108.94 crores

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 123.94 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1951.77%

Verdict: Super-hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s Biggie Is Only 8.90 Crores Away From Beating Jolly LLB 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News