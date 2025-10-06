Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 has concluded its opening weekend on a spectacular note. The period mythological action drama has already entered the 100 crore club! It is heading for a bumper Monday as the morning occupancy is even better than Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for the day 5 box office updates.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has registered occupancy of 41.91% during the morning shows on day 5, in the Kannada belt. Despite a thunderous opening weekend, the excitement lives on as audiences flock to theatres in large numbers even during working hours.

Outshines KGF Chapter 2

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is the highest-grossing Kannada film in history! It registered a morning occupancy of 23.33% during its morning shows on the first Monday, in its home ground. In comparison, Rishab Shetty’s directorial is leading with almost 90% higher admissions. This is a hint enough that Kantara Chapter 1 is heading for a bumper Monday at the Indian box office.

It is to be noted that KGF Chapter 2 earned 6.53 crores on its fifth day, a 71% drop from the opening day. Hopefully, the Kantara prequel will hold its fort and witness a less than 50% decline compared to the 19.6 crores garnered on Thursday.

Kantara Chapter 1 BMS Ticket Sales

The period mythological action drama is surpassing every expectation at the ticket windows. As of 3 PM, it has sold over 45K tickets. The total ticket sales on BookMyShow have already reached a whopping 2.6 lakhs. Rishab Shetty’s film is on rampage mode!

More about Kantara Chapter 1

The ensemble cast also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. The Kantara prequel is produced by Hombale Films. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.

