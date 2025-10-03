Rishab Shetty has spread his magic with the period-mythological action drama Kantara Chapter 1. The prequel is roaring loud, rewriting history for Kannada cinema. It has made the second-biggest opening ever after Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for the the day 1 worldwide updates!

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 missed out on the 100 crore club on its opening day. However, it has surpassed every possible Kannada biggie except KGF Chapter 2 to set new benchmarks on its opening day.

At the Indian box office, Rishab Shetty’s film has made an estimated debut of 75 crore gross, including paid previews. There is no comparison with Kannada releases of 2025, as the previous highest opener was Ekka with an opening collection of 1.71 crore gross.

At the overseas box office, Kantara Chapter 1 reportedly accumulated 10 crore gross on day 1. This surges its worldwide total to 85 crore gross. It marks the second-highest opening ever in Kannada cinema, after KGF Chapter 2, which brought in a whopping 159 crore gross on its opening day.

Check out the top 5 Kannada openers of all time at the worldwide box office:

KGF Chapter 2: 159 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 85 crores Vikrant Rona: 25.50 crores KGF: 25 crores James: 23.50 crores

How is the performance compared to Kantara (2022)?

Back in 2022, Kantara made a worldwide opening of 2.80 crore gross. The word-of-mouth eventually grew, leading to a box office blockbuster. In comparison, Rishab Shetty’s prequel has minted 2935% higher collection, which is unimaginable!

The prequel benefit is working very much in favor. The Dussehra/ Gandhi Jayanti holiday further helped boost footfalls during the evening and night shows., Today is a regular working Friday, so a drop may be witnessed. But it will be exciting to see how period-mythological action drama grows in the next two days.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 1

India gross: 75 crores*

Overseas gross: 10 crores*

Worldwide gross: 85 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

