Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari enjoyed good pre-release hype. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer has released in theatres today, i.e., October 2, 2025. It witnessed an impressive jump in the last 24 hours to score fantastic advance booking sales. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari registered final advance booking sales of 2.86 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). In the last 24 hours, the romantic comedy registered an impressive 146% jump in pre-sales.

It sold over 81K tickets across India. Maharashtra witnessed the best ticket sales, while Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka remained other key-performing circuits.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will face competition from Jolly LLB 3 and Kantara (Hindi) at the ticket windows. It successfully passed the test in advance booking. With a favorable word-of-mouth, the spot bookings will improve throughout the day, as it is a Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holiday. That would set the base for a record-breaking opening at the box office!

Beats Son Of Sardaar 2

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer has begun its streak of success. It surpassed multiple Bollywood biggies in pre-sales. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial left behind Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores), Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crores), and Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crores).

Double-digit opening loading?

The initial word-of-mouth has been favorable, as viewers are calling Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari “entertaining”. With the holiday benefit, Dharma Productions’ film would comfortably grow today, setting the base for a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. There is also little competition, as both Jolly LLB 3 and Kantara Chapter 1, are from completely different genres.

