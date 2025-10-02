After the first film left everyone awestruck, Kantara Chapter 1 prequel has arrived in the theaters. I have walked into a theater that is almost full in a two-tier city in the North India. The craze for the film is real. The story goes back in time but starts at the same point it started with the previous version. Then we are quickly dragged into the forest of Kantara, and the story starts quickly with a tale of Brahmarakshas!

Rishab Shetty and Gulshan Devaiah were introduced within 10 minutes of the film, and these ten minutes were doubtful for me, mainly for a basic reason – the language barrier! However, this would surely not cloud my intent to watch the film with utmost excitement because everyone around me is supremely excited.

Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty’s first meeting is a nicely done scene. However, it is the music of the film that is working in its favor. It is lively and does not let you lose attention. Here are three more precise thoughts I have about Kantara Chapter 1.

Why So Gimmicky?

I don’t understand not prioritising language in a pan-India film. The film starts on a very gimmicky note, with dialogues like Dhanush de dhakkan and Daaru Gir Rahi being dubbed like some Shin Chan episode! I mean, we are spending crores on these movies and not spending enough on our dubs? It doesn’t make sense to me!!

The Music – Why Aren’t We Nailing It

A tribal song appears on screen, and I am too invested in it. The only disappointment is the Hindi version, which does not make much sense. This could have been such a beautiful music blend, but it was such a wasted opportunity!

Entertainment 10/10

The story moves ahead at a slow pace in the first 60 minutes, but the audience nonetheless enjoys the gags and the puns. The entertainment quotient of the film currently seems a proper 10. Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth’s chemistry is seemingly interesting.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for the complete review sometime.

