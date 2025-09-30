Sumathi Valavu could be considered a superhero film rooted in regional mythology more than Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. That may sound like a strange statement, especially given the massive success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film’s marketing clearly positioned it as a superhero movie, and audiences have largely accepted it as such.

However, in an article published earlier (read here), we explained why Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra does not feel like an original superhero movie but a Hollywood-inspired tale. As for Sumathi Valavu, the film was marketed as a horror-comedy. It is currently streaming on Zee5. The film is not only available in its original Malayalam version but also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. If you want to avoid spoilers, we recommend watching the film first; otherwise, feel free to continue reading!

Why Sumathi Valavu Feels More Like A Regional Superhero Film Than Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

As mentioned in the previous article, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is not truly based on our indigenous supernatural creatures. It is evident that the film takes heavy inspiration from Hollywood productions. For instance, the movie shares strong similarities with the Underworld franchise and shows like The Vampire Diaries and its spin-offs.

On the other hand, Sumathi Valavu introduces a supernatural being created through black magic, making it firmly rooted in regional folklore rather than borrowing a name with a completely different Hollywood-inspired backstory.

In the case of Lokah, Kalliyankattu Neeli had multiple folklore-based origin stories, yet the filmmakers chose to ignore those and instead create a new narrative, using only her name. Despite some influencers claiming it was rooted in folklore, it clearly was not.

In contrast, Sumathi Valavu feels far more authentic and connected to folklore. While the filmmakers may have taken some creative liberties, it is unclear whether the portrayal is entirely accurate to the original regional tale. However, it still comes across as more genuine and not influenced by foreign storytelling.

Sumathi Valavu vs Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: Which Protagonist Defines The True Meaning Of Superhero?

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the protagonist’s actions are driven largely by personal motives. Her involvement begins when she prevents an assault, which unintentionally brings her into conflict with the organ mafia. The group then retaliates by targeting her, forcing her to take necessary action. While this leads to parts of the organ mafia being destroyed, it was never Chandra’s mission to dismantle the network for the greater good. The storyline follows a rather predictable path. Chandra may be portrayed as a strong and well-intentioned individual, but that does not necessarily make her a superhero.

In the case of Sumathi Valavu, the supernatural being frightens people and does not allow anyone to pass that road after 8:00 p.m. without a reason. However, she does not intend to harm ordinary people; for the most part, she only scares them. At the same time, she helps those in need. For example, she aids couples who want to elope and marry, assists a pregnant woman with complications by safely delivering her baby, and even rescues Arjun Ashokan’s character from certain death.

She has no personal attachment to these individuals, and her actions are purely selfless. Is that not the hallmark of a true hero? Despite frightening people and effectively shutting down an entire community at night through that choke point, she is always there when someone truly needs her.

