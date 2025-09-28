The first song from Jatadhara, Zee Studios’ much-anticipated film starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is set to be released soon. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film has already sparked major buzz with its mystical premise, poster, and teaser. Titled Dhana Pisaachi, the song launch marks the beginning of the film’s powerful promotional campaign ahead of its grand theatrical release.

When Is Dhana Pisaachi From Jatadhara Releasing?

Jatadhara’s first song, Dhana Pisaachi, will be released on September 30, 2025. A new poster unveiled to announce the track teases the song’s grandeur. Sonakshi Sinha appears regal and otherworldly in the poster. She is seen draped in radiant traditional attire and embellished with ornate gold jewelry. Encircled by overflowing treasures, glittering gems, gold, and ancient vessels, the actress is seen reclining gracefully against a backdrop glowing with divine light and mystic energy, embodying an aura of enchantment, strength, and intrigue.

What Did Jatadhara Producers Say About Dhana Pisaachi?

Speaking about the song’s release, producer Umesh Kumar Bansal said, “Jatadhara is a film that blends mythology, faith, and folklore in a way that has never been seen before. With Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha leading an exceptional cast, we are confident that audiences will be mesmerized by the film’s grandeur and storytelling. The release of our first song, Dhana Pisaachi, perfectly captures the mystical and powerful essence of the film and sets the tone for what’s to come.”

Producer Prerna Arora added, “Sonakshi Sinha embodies the powerful demonic goddess Dhan Pisachni in Jatadhara. Her exceptional acting brings depth to this pivotal role, exploring power, mythology, and spirituality. Drawing inspiration from South Indian cinema, we’ve crafted a mystical and powerful aura for Dhan Pisachni. Her character blends mythology and fantasy, promising a captivating experience.”

More About Jatadhara

Jatadhara, presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, is much more than just a cinematic spectacle. The film is set to weave mythology, faith, and folklore into a gripping narrative designed for global audiences.

The film features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, light vs darkness, and human will vs cosmic fate.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. It is co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with creative producer Divya Vijay and supervising producer Bhavini Goswami. Zee Music Co. helms the film’s powerful soundscape. Jatadhara will be released on November 7, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu.

