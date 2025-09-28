Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, backed by Hombale Films, is one of the year’s biggest movies. A prequel to 2022’s acclaimed Kantara, the film is eagerly awaited by audiences across the nation. The film’s trailer offered a glimpse into its mesmerizing and enthralling world and received tremendous love, laying a strong foundation for its release. To add to the excitement, the first song from Kantara: Chapter 1, titled Brahmakalsha, was recently released.

A Peek Into Brahmakalsha From Kantara: Chapter 1

The song Brahmakalsha is a mesmerizing devotional composition by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, soulfully rendered by Abby V. The track captures a timeless energy that rightly resonates with the divinity and deep emotions of the Rishab Shetty-led film. By reflecting the divine power of Lord Shiva, it further immerses the audience into the world of Kantara: Chapter 1.

The strength, devotion, and emotional connection are beautifully conveyed through the track. The song also brings back the signature tunes of Kantara in a refined form, heightening the excitement of witnessing this cinematic spectacle.

More About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious projects to date. Backed by a powerhouse creative team, including music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, the film is set to deliver a striking blend of visual grandeur and emotional depth.

Continuing the legacy of the 2022 blockbuster, the prequel will raise the bar for Indian cinema once again, offering an immersive journey that intertwines folklore, faith, and cinematic brilliance. Hombale Films has mounted the sequel on an unprecedented scale.

A massive war sequence has been crafted with the expertise of both national and international specialists, featuring more than 500 trained fighters and involving nearly 3,000 participants. Shot over 45–50 days across an entire town built on rugged terrain, spanning 25 acres, this sequence ranks among the biggest ever attempted in Indian cinema.

Kantara: Chapter 1 will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025, in seven languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

