Prabhas’ upcoming horror-fantasy drama, The Raja Saab, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated pan-Indian movies. The excitement surrounding the project peaked after makers treated fans with a special glimpse into the film last year, introducing its larger-than-life scale and aura.

The buzz escalated further after the movie’s teaser dropped in June this year. The Rebel Star appeared in a refreshing new avatar, lighthearted, witty, and playfully flirtatious, standing in sharp contrast to the story’s dark supernatural and fantasy undertones. Now, fans will finally get to witness the movie’s official trailer, a moment millions have been waiting to unfurl.

When Is Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Trailer Releasing?

The Raja Saab trailer will be released on September 29, 2025, at 6 PM. Makers took to social media to announce the trailer launch date and time. Fans will also be in for a special treat as the trailer will be showcased exclusively in theatres first, ensuring the big-screen grandeur matches the film’s scale and ambition. The official trailer will also reveal the film’s release date.

The wait of millions finally comes to an end 💥💥#TheRajaSaabTRAILER will be out on September 29th at 6PM. A ROYAL entry into a world of FUN, FEAR and a whole lot of Majestic Experiences ❤️‍🔥#TheRajaSaab #Prabhas @DuttSanjay @DirectorMaruthi @AgerwalNidhhi @MalavikaM_… pic.twitter.com/kBX8DfzL1H — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) September 28, 2025

More About The Raja Saab

Backed by People Media Factory and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, The Raja Saab will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With music by Thaman S and a promise of breathtaking visuals, this pan-India entertainer blends supernatural chills, quirky comedy, and Prabhas’ Rebel Star charisma like never before.

In addition to Prabhas, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Zareena Wahab, Nidhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The project is being bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

