This month, we witnessed a high-voltage clash between Coolie and War 2. Though such big films competing with each other were an exciting picture for box office enthusiasts, it wasn’t a wise move. Mounted on massive budgets, both films suffered and are heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office. Months after this clash, Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab are reading for another mega clash, and excitement is at its peak. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Initially, the battle between Coolie and War 2 didn’t look like a battle at all because both biggies had different targeted markets. But later, it was seen that they impacted each other’s business to an extent. Both films suffered a dent in the Telugu market, which was important for both films. In a clash, apart from the loss in the business, there’s also bad blood involved between the actors’ fan clubs. These things aren’t good when films with hefty price tags are indulged in a clash.

Jana Nayagan vs The Raja Saab box office clash is on!

Recently, TG Vishwa Prasad, one of the producers of The Raja Saab, confirmed that their film is hitting theatres on January 9, 2026, and not December 5, 2025. The makers are aiming to make the most of the Sankranti festive season. However, it won’t be easy for the Prabhas starrer as it won’t enjoy a solo ride.

The Raja Saab will be facing another magnum opus, Jana Nayagan. It’s not a direct clash as both biggies have their own markets, but there will be a brutal battle in the Telugu market. While Prabhas is one of the biggest crowd pullers in Telugu states, Thalapathy Vijay also enjoys a strong fan base. So, neither film can secure screens according to its potential.

Both films are at risk due to their massive budgets

Reportedly, the Prabhas starrer is made on a budget of 450 crores, while Vijay’s next has been mounted on a budget of 350 crores or more. With such huge budgets, both films need support from all regions apart from their strong markets to emerge successful at the Indian box office.

On paper, The Raja Saab will dominate in Telugu states and the Hindi belt due to Prabhas’ presence. Jana Nayagan will wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as it is supposedly Thalapathy Vijay’s final film. In Karnataka, both will compete directly. Both actors could have penetrated other regions apart from their traditional markets in a solo release. However, in a clash, the potential of their films gets restricted to an extent, which isn’t good considering the big budgets.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Likely To Emerge As Tiger Shroff’s 2nd Biggest Opener Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News