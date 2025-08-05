The confusion around the release date of The Raja Saab still continues, and the reason is the recently released first look poster of Malavika Mohanan. As we all saw in the trailer, the actress will be seen romancing Prabhas in the film, marking her first collaboration with the superstar. Yesterday, on her birthday, the makers unveiled a poster to wish her. This poster has created confusion among everyone and even given a chance of making box office history for the film, if we go by rumors. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Confusion over the release date

Before Malavika, the makers released a similar birthday wish poster for Sanjay Dutt. On that poster, it was clearly mentioned that the magnum opus is releasing in theatres on December 5, 2025. However, on the newly released poster of Malavika, the makers haven’t mentioned any release date, which has fueled rumors of the film’s postponement.

The Raja Saab to release on Sankranti 2026?

While the official confirmation still awaits, several reports state that the makers of The Raja Saab are aiming for a grand release during the Sankranti festive season of 2026. The reason behind this is said to be a delay in the post-production work. However, it won’t have a solo ride as even Chiranjeevi is also coming with his film during Sankranti.

The Raja Saab has a chance to create history at the Indian box office

Despite a clash, The Raja Saab has a strong chance of creating history if it arrives on Sankranti 2025. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan base in the Telugu market and even in the Hindi belt, his popularity is expected to help the upcoming horror comedy see some traction. With this, the magnum opus has a chance to register the biggest opening for a Telugu film during Sankranti.

Currently, the top Sankranti opener is Ram Charan’s Game Changer with a collection of 54 crore net. Backed by the stardom of Prabhas, the horror comedy entertainer might be able to topple Game Changer’s day 1 at the Indian box office and create history.

