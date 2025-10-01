Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has finally achieved a major milestone in 2025. The black comedy legal drama has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Kesari Chapter 2 and entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films this year. Scroll below for the detailed day 12 box office report!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 made most of the discounted Tuesday, witnessing a 36% growth in earnings. It earned 3.75 crores on day 12. The net box office collection in India surges to 97 crores, which is approximately 114.46 crores.

Jolly LLB 3 has now emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. It will soon clock the 100 crore club, the third outing of the lead actor in 2025 to achieve the milestone!

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Day 8: 3.75 crores

Day 9: 6.50 crores

Day 10: 6.25 crores

Day 11: 2.75 crores

Day 12: 3.75 crores

Total: 97 crores

Enters the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

Drumrolls, please, because Jolly LLB 3 is now the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has dethroned Akshay Kumar’s own Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crores) to achieve the milestone!

The next target is Sikandar (129.95 crores). Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao co-starrer will face competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starting tomorrow. It is to be seen how the black comedy legal drama holds its fort.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 97 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 12

India net: 97 crores

India gross: 114.46 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Review: I Needed Tissues & A Trigger Warning, Dhanush & Kriti Sanon’s Brilliance Has Made Me Go, “Ho Gayi Fanaa”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News