Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, has failed to make an impact at the Indian box office. Though it started on a good note, it failed to maintain the momentum due to average word-of-mouth. Since it is reportedly Siva’s most expensive film, the audience expected something exciting, but it failed to meet expectations. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The halo effect of Amaran and the popularity of Siva helped the action thriller register a start of 13.65 crores, but things got out of hand thereafter. With just about a decent opening weekend and an ordinary weekday trend, it earned only 49 crores in the first week. It entered the second week by earning an estimated 1.74 crores, showing some stability but at lower levels.

Overall, Madharaasi has earned an estimated 50.74 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 59.87 crores. Considering the budget and expectations, the film should have touched the 100 crore net mark by now, but as we can see, it is struggling a big time.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 49 crores

Day 8 – 1.74 crores

Total – 50.74 crores

Massive setback for AR Murugadoss

Director AR Murugadoss is going through a bad phase at the Indian box office with back-to-back failures. Speaking about 2025, he already witnessed a big blow in the form of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Released amid high expectations, it scored only 129.95 crore net against a budget of 200 crores. It was a losing affair with a deficit of 35.02%.

Coming to Madharaasi, it was reportedly made on a budget of 180 crores. Against such a hefty cost, it has earned only 50.74 crores so far. So, it’s in a deficit of 71.81% as of now. Considering the disappointing trend, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is expected to conclude its run below 65 crore net, thus making it a bigger failure than Sikandar.

