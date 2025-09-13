The Marathi film industry isn’t having a good time in 2025, as less than half a dozen films have emerged successful at the Indian box office. The last theatrical success was Jarann, which was released in June. Now, after a gap of two months, one promising film has arrived in the form of Dashavatar. Starring legendary actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, the film has registered a decent start. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

Reception of the film

The Marathi suspense thriller released in theatres on Friday, September 12. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, with, as usual, Dilip Prabhavalkar receiving praise for his superb performance. It has also been praised for its overall concept and execution. Even among the audience, initial word-of-mouth is favorable, which helped the film to pick up during the night shows.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Thanks to a good pick-up in the night shows, Dashavatar earned an estimated 58 lakh at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 68 lakh.

Since word-of-mouth is positive so far, the film is expected to make healthy gains over the weekend. With a kind of start it has got, it has a strong chance of registering the biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film in 2025.

Registers the biggest Marathi opening of 2025!

With 58 lakh, Dashavatar has clocked the biggest opening for a Marathi film in 2025. It’s a good achievement, especially considering the crowded situation due to new releases and holdovers. With such a start, it has surpassed Gulkand (55 lakh) and Ata Thambaycha Naay (45 lakh).

Top Marathi openers of 2025:

Dashavatar – 58 lakh Gulkand – 55 lakh Ata Thambaycha Naay – 45 lakh

More about the film

Dashavatar is directed by Subodh Khanolkar and produced under the banner of Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House. It also stars Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhinay Berde, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 16: Beats L2: Empuraan With This Interesting Feat Despite Earning Less Than 40 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News