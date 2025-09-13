Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, has entered the third week by showing a stable trend. Released amid decent expectations, the film has made fair earnings despite facing the heat from Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Recently, it crossed the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office, and though the numbers are not big, the film has managed to beat a mighty L2: Empuraan with one interesting feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Mollywood comedy drama opened to positive reviews from critics, but couldn’t reach a wider audience. It was severely impacted as Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra completely sidelined it. As per the latest collection update, it earned 80 lakh on the third Friday, day 16. This was a slight growth compared to day 15’s 75 lakh. The trend is good, but it is at lower levels.

Overall, Hridayapoorvam has earned 34.2 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 40.35 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 20 crores

Week 2 – 13.4 crores

Day 16 – 80 lakh

Total – 34.2 crores

Hridayapoorvam beats L2: Empuraan with its opening day multiplier

Hridayapoorvam registered a decent start at the Indian box office, scoring 3.25 crores on day 1. If the opening day and total collection are compared, the comedy drama has earned more than 10 times its opening day. With such an impressive run, it has left behind Mohanlal’s Thudarum.

For those who don’t know, L2: Empuraan opened at a whopping 21 crores. However, it couldn’t earn as much as expected and concluded the run at 106.64 crore net. If calculated, it earned a little over 5 times the opening day collection.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 34.2 crores so far, thus making an ROI (return on investment) of 4.2 crores. Calculated further, it equals 14% returns.

