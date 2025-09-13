Teja Sajja’s Mirai has managed to break a few records with its box office opening on day 1, but it could not manage to enter the top 10 openers of 2025. However, it still registered the third-best ticket sales for a Telugu film in 2025, staying behind Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Misses The Top 5 All-Time Opening Sales

However, Teja Sajja’s film missed to enter the all time ticket sales for a Telugu film ever since the trending feature was introduced. The fifth spot is owned by Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 383K ticket sales on the opening day on BMS!

Mirai Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales

On the opening day, Friday, September 12, Mirai registered a ticket sale of 375K on BMS. This is only 8K fewer tickets than Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam! So, Venkatesh’s film continued to hold its spot in the top 5 list while Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama settled at the sixth spot.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales for a Telugu film on BMS in 2024 – 25 on the opening day.

Pushpa 2: 1.75 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.12 Million Devara: 601K Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K Mirai: 375K HanuMan: 339K Kuberaa: 328K Daaku Maharaaj: 291K Tillu Square: 287K

Mirai – 3rd Best Opening Day Ticket Sales Of The Year

Teja Sajja‘s film registered the third-best ticket sales of the year 2025 for a Telugu film on BookMyShow on the opening day. The top spot is owned by Ram Charan’s Game Changer with a ticket sales of 398K followed by Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Mirai even surpassed the opening day ticket sales of HanuMan.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

