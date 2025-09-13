Dominic Arun’s directorial Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a massive success! It’s on a record-breaking spree and refuses to slow down. In only 16 days, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer has entered the 100 crore club overseas, only second Malayalam film in history to achieve the milestone! Scroll below for a detailed box office update.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at the overseas box office!

According to the latest update, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has accumulated 101.4 crore gross ($11.4 million) at the international box office. It has created history, as no female-led film in Mollywood has achieved this feat. The word-of-mouth is positive, and with the third-weekend boost, it isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

Lokah Chapter 1 recently surpassed Thudarum (93.80 crore gross) to become the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the overseas box office. It has now rewritten history by becoming the second Mollywood film to cross the 100 crore club at the international box office. The only other film to hit a century is Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which concluded its lifetime at 142.25 crore gross.

Take a look at the top Malayalam grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 101.4 crores Thudarum: 93.80 crores Manjummel Boys: 74 crores

It would be interesting to see where Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer will conclude its overseas lifetime. At this pace, it could easily achieve the 125 crore mark. Only time will tell how close it wraps up around L2: Empuraan.

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned worldwide?

At the domestic box office, Dulquer Salmaan’s production has amassed 105.13 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 124.05 crores. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide earnings surge to 225.45 crore gross.

Lokah Chapter 1 is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time worldwide after L2: Empuraan (268.05 crores), Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores) and Thudarum (237.76 crores). It will soon take over the #3 spot.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (16 days)

India net: 105.13 crores

India gross: 124.05 crores

Overseas gross: 101.4 crores

Worldwide gross: 225.45 crores

