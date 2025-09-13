Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has made a smashing start at the Indian box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s Japanese animated fantasy action film recorded the highest opening of all time for an anime film. That’s not it; it has also surpassed F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, and others to score the 4th highest opening for a foreign film in 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 official update!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is highest-grossing anime film in India!

According to the estimates, Infinity Castle earned a whopping 13 crore net on day 1 in India. It registered final pre-sales of 10 crore+, surpassing the lifetime earnings of the previous highest-grossing anime film, Suzume (10 crores). There was competition from The Conjuring: Final Rites and F1, among other non-Indian releases, but Akaza’s Return was the #1 choice of the audience.

The trends are highly favorable, since the reviews were highly positive. On the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow alone, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpassed 1 million interests. It is the 3rd non-Indian movie of all time to have achieved that milestone in BMS interests, only after Avengers: Endgame (1.57 million) and Avatar: Fire And Ash (1.1 million).

Clocks the 4th biggest opening of 2025 in India

Infinity Castle also surpassed 2025 Hollywood biggies like F1 (5.36 crores), Superman (7.23 crores), and Jurassic World Rebirth (9.25 crores), among others. In fact, it also remained better than big-budget local releases like Sky Force (15.30 crores) and Sitaare Zameen Par (10.70 crores).

The latest Demon Slayer movie has clocked the 4th highest opening for a foreign film in 2025.

Check out the highest openings for non-Indian films in 2025 (net collection):

The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.1 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crores Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – 13 crores Jurassic World Rebirth – 9.25 crores Superman – 7.23 crores

