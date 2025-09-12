Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all the anime lovers are talking about! The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film was released on September 12, 2025, in the US, India, and many other international circuits. Fans are elated and raving about the visual spectacle. But what happens to Muzan, Tanjiro, Akaza, and other vital characters in Part 1, Akaza’s Return? Scroll below for a detailed ending explained article.

(Spoilers Ahead)

Demon Slayer fans lose one of their favorite Hashira!

We were all left heartbroken and teary-eyed as the insect Hashira Shinobu Kochu lost to Doma (Upper Moon 2). She demonstrated her incredible speed and precision, tactfully using her Nichirin blade to poison the strong demon.

Despite numerous attempts, Shinobu Kochu failed to kill Doma and avenge her elder sister Kanae, the flower Hashira. By the end of the battle, Kanao Tsuyuri arrives and witnesses Upper Moon 2 absorb our dear insect Hashira. But the battle isn’t over yet; hopefully, we’re in for a brutal end of Doma.

Zenitsu Unleashes His True Power

We also witness an intense battle between the estranged disciples of Jigoro Kuwajima, Zenitsu, and Keigaku. It was a much-awaited moment as Agatsuma went all out to show us his new powers. He’s created a seventh form of Thunder breathing technique, leaving the viewers mind-blown!

As one may have guessed, the newly allotted Upper Rank 6, Keigaku, brutally loses to Zenitsu Agatsuma, whom he considered a “loser.”

Akaza’s heartbreaking end!

Akaza’s backstory behind becoming a demon is one of the most heartbreaking and tragic tales in the Demon Slayer franchise. During his fight with Tanjiro, he’s reminded of his human memories. He belonged to a poor family, and would steal to afford his sick father’s medicines. After being repeatedly caught and facing the tormenting brunt of it, his father ends up committing suicide to end the turmoil.

Having lost his hope in life, Akaza meets the love of his life, who also witnessed a tragic ending. This leads to his hunger for power, ultimately making him one of the Twelve Kizuki by Muzan. The emotional storyline remains one of the most crucial sequences of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

There’s a sudden emotional connection with Akaza, who remained one of the most-hated characters after he killed the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. While he had the power to regenerate, he ultimately succumbed to his guilt and sorrow, recalling his human memories by taking his own life.

Tanjiro Kamado could soon be a Hashira!

During the fight with Akaza, Tanjiro Kamado showcases skills that convince Giyu Tomioka that he has all the elements to be a Hashira. Things turn double-fold interesting as he uses his father’s teachings to develop new skills, outshining the Upper Moon rank 3.

By the end of the battle, Kamadao and Giyu are shown exhausted and losing their consciousness. But the crow sequence was a hint enough that they aren’t dead. The war against Muzan is on!

Where is Muzan are the other Hashiras, Upper Ranks?

Muzan trapped himself in a fleshy cocoon in the Infinity Castle, which also shows consuming Lady Tamayo.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 would possibly be a huge battle against Upper Rank One, Kokushibo. We get a short glimpse of him losing his calm after learning about the death of Akaza.

Unfortunately, we could not see Inosuke Hashibira’s powers, but he did leave us in chuckles as he continued the search for a strong demon. On the other hand,

The other hashiras, including Gyomei, Muichiro, Mitsuri, and Obanai are in the search of demons and of course, Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 sets the stage for an explosive finale! With major deaths, emotional awakenings, and jaw-dropping power-ups, our expectations have raised for Part 2. As Muzan awaits in his cocoon and Kokushibo prepares to strike, the fate of the Demon Slayer Corps hangs in the balance.

