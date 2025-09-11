Demon Slayer has once again pulled all eyes towards the big screen. With the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the franchise is not only keeping pace with its earlier success but charging ahead with massive momentum. The first installment in the Infinity Castle trilogy is now out, and early numbers show that it is already a major hit among both fans and critics.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Debuts With Strong Critical Praise

After much anticipation, Infinity Castle launched with a critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviewers praised Ufotable animation’s signature breathtaking visuals and effects, which bring the most intense arc to life with an unmatched level of visual brilliance.

Some have pointed out that the movie does not solely rely on visual spectacle but also balances action with deep emotion, giving audiences both the grand scale of battle and the intimacy of character-driven moments.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Shows Massive Fan Approval

The audience reaction has gone a step further. Viewers gave it a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. Social media posts show fans calling it one of the best anime experiences they’ve had. The film has managed to surprise even manga readers by scaling up moments they already knew, making them feel fresh on screen.

‘DEMON SLAYER: Infinity Castle’ Part 1 premieres tomorrow in North American theaters! pic.twitter.com/sytmunbday — Anime Updates (@animeupdates__) September 11, 2025

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle vs Mugen Train: How The RT Scores Compare

When compared to Mugen Train, which still holds a 98% critic score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes after four years, Infinity Castle stands strong. While it has a slightly lower critic score for now, the gap is narrow. And since more critics’ reviews are expected in the days following its US release, the score may still climb. Even if it doesn’t, the film has clearly struck a chord and delivered what many are already calling the peak of the franchise.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle US Ticket Sales Break Anime Film Records Ahead Of General Release

The ticket sales have also broken records in the US. On August 18, 2025, Fandango announced that Infinity Castle became the best first-day ticket pre-seller for an anime film in American history. With its general US theatrical release scheduled for September 12, the film is expected to continue its surge and possibly challenge Mugen Train’s global dominance, which holds the title of highest-grossing anime film of all time with $486.4 million.

Infinity Castle began its theatrical journey in Japan on July 18 and has already made a huge mark at the box office. As reported earlier, it has earned over $215 million in Japan alone after 55 days, making it the top-grossing Japanese film of 2025. Its international release kicked off on September 5, and in just a few days, it has added another $58 million globally, pushing the total to $273 million, per Box Office Mojo.

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ has more than 60K showtimes in the United States’ movie theaters this coming weekend. This means a whopping 21% of the entire country showings will be playing Demon Slayer this weekend. 1st anime to ever be distributed as a blockbuster in the US! pic.twitter.com/op6bOyAdu3 — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOff) September 10, 2025

With two more parts in the trilogy still to come, Demon Slayer is set to dominate screens and headlines in the days to come.

