Dulquer Salmaan’s production Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is setting new benchmarks! Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is currently the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The dark fantasy superhero flick now needs less than 1 crore to beat L2: Empuraan’s lifetime. Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered 4.05 crores on day 16. It was a regular working Friday, despite which Dominic Arun‘s directorial showcased growth. Compared to the 3.85 crore earned on the second Thursday, there was only a 5% increase in box office collection.

The overall net earnings of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer conclude at 105.75 crores after 16 days. Today, only the sky is the limit as it is dominating the Malayalam ticket windows. The word-of-mouth is fantastic, which would lead to a huge third Saturday. Including taxes, the gross collection surges to 124.78 crores.

Here’s a box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 54.7 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 47 crores

Day 16: 4.05 crores

Total: 105.75 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a super-duper hit!

Wayfarer Films’ production is mounted at a cost of 30 crores. It has raked in a whopping return of 75.75 crores in 16 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Lokah Chapter 1 has minted profits of 252.5%. It has officially emerged as a super-duper hit at the Indian box office!

Soon to become #3 Malayalam grosser ever!

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s blockbuster now only needs only 89 lakhs more to beat Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which grossed 106.64 crores net in its Indian lifetime. With that, it will officially emerge as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all-time. That milestone will be officially unlocked today!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary (16 days)

India net: 105.75 crores

India gross: 124.78 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 252.5%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

