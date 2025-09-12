Dominic Arun’s directorial Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra refuses to slow down at the box office. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, the superhero flick has officially entered the 100 crore club in India. It is now less than 5 crores away from entering the top 3 Malayalam grossers in history! Scroll below for the day 15 report.

Lokah Chapter 1 enters the 100 crore club!

In only two weeks, Naslen co-starrer has entered the 100 crore club at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered 3.85 crores on day 15. It concluded its second week minting an impressive 47 crores, only a 14% drop from the opening week.

The overall box office collection stands at 101.7 crores in India after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 120 crores. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. It has emerged as a blockbuster, raking in 239% profits already!

Take a look at the box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 54.7 (8 days)

Day 9: 7.65 crores

Day 10: 10 crores

Day 11: 10.15 crores

Day 12: 5.90 crores

Day 13: 5.10 crores

Day 14: 4.35 crores

Day 15: 3.85 crores

Total: 101.7 crores

It’s Lokah Chapter 1 vs L2: Empuraan!

The Malayalam superhero flick is now aiming to surpass Mohanlal‘s L2: Empuraan, which grossed 106.64 crores in its lifetime. Only 4.94 crores more in the kitty and Kalyani Priyadarshan & Naslen starrer will become the third highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time in India.

Check out the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in India (net collection):

Manjummel Boys – 142 crores Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 101.7 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 101.7 crores

India gross: 120 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 239%

Verdict: Super-hit

