Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam has achieved the breakeven point. But after the massive success of Thudarum, expectations were sky high. It looks like the hit tag is slipping out of hands as the Malayalam romantic comedy has fallen to the vicinity of one crore. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 box office update!

How much has Hridayapoorvam earned in 13 days?

Needless to say, there’s strict competition from Kalyani Priyadarshan’s super-hit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The buzz for Sathyan Anthikad’s directorial is gradually declining. According to Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam added only 1.04 crore to the kitty on day 13. It witnessed another 31% drop in the last 24 hours.

The daily earnings have fallen to around one crore in less than two weeks, which isn’t a good sign for Mohanlal’s film. The overall collection at the Malayalam box office reached 31.74 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 37.45 crores.

Check out the revised box office breakdown at the Malayalam box office:

Week 1: 20 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.70 crores

Day 10: 3.30 crores

Day 11: 3.20 crores

Day 12: 1.50 crores

Day 13: 1.04 crore

Total: 31.74 crores

Is Hridayapoorvam a hit?

Malavika Mohanan co-starrer is reportedly mounted at a budget of 30 crores. It has recovered 100% of its estimated cost, gaining the success verdict at the Indian box office. However, in order to achieve the ‘hit’ tag, it must earn double the investment. At this pace, earning a lifetime box office collection of 60 crores looks difficult for the Mollywood romantic comedy.

The upcoming third weekend will be the last big opportunity to mint moolah for Hridayapoorvam, and hopefully, it will make the most of it. Fingers crossed!

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Summary Day 12

India net: 31.74 crores

India gross: 37.45 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 5.8%

Verdict: Success

