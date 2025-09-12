Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 is gradually slowing down at the Indian box office. The action thriller directed by A Harsha has officially completed a week in theatres. It has surpassed Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 7

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production opened to a mixed response at the ticket windows. While Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and other cast performances were praised, the storyline was criticised for being slow and predictable. Despite that, the action thriller has maintained a decent hold at the box office. According to the official figures, Baaghi 4 earned 3 crores on day 7.

It witnessed a 14% drop compared to the 3.5 crores earned on the previous day. The net box office collection in India surges to 53.74 crore, approximately 63.41 crores in gross total.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India below:

Day 1 – 13.2 crores

Day 2 – 11.34 crores

Day 3 – 12.6 crores

Day 4 – 5.40 crores

Day 5 – 4.70 crores

Day 6 – 3.50 crores

Day 7 – 3 crores

Total- 53.74 crores

What is Baaghi 4 budget?

Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa co-starrer is mounted on an estimated budget of 80 crores. In only a week, the makers have recovered around 67% of the estimated cost. There was no prominent release today, which gives Baaghi 4 another week to mint moolah. There’s a freeway until the arrival of Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, 2024.

Beats Param Sundari at the Indian box office

In only a week, Tiger Shroff starrer has surpassed the earnings of Param Sundari, which has garnered 52.32 crores so far. Baaghi 4 is aiming to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. It must earn 94.48 crores and beat Kesari Chapter 2, which stands at the #10 spot.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 53.74 crores

India gross: 63.41 crores

Budget recovery: 67%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Needs Less Than 280 Crores To Break His Own Record, Will Jolly LLB 3 Pull Off A Miracle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News