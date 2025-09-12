The trailer for Jolly LLB 3 is receiving widespread praise, with fans showering love on the sharp humour and witty exchanges between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The much-anticipated courtroom drama hints at an intense showdown, posing the ultimate question: Who is the real Jolly?

The Jolly LLB 3 trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Kanpur, attended by the cast and crew. The celebrations continued with another event in Meerut. As soon as the trailer officially dropped online, fans flooded social media sites with their reactions, and an overwhelmingly positive response. Many praised the trailer, saying, “Every scene is pure paisa vasool.”

What Are Netizens Saying About Jolly LLB 3 Trailer?

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) and said they loved every aspect of the trailer, writing, “Fun ride for sure, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, social message and entertainment.”

#JollyLLB3 is going to be a so much fun ride for sure . It has going to be all the elements comedy , hard-hitting dialogues , drama , social message & entertainment . This trio is coming to create magic at big screen & havoc at box office 🔥🔥#JollyLLB3Trailer #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/P4GsmPPJTD — TANISHQ (@Shivam__tanishq) September 10, 2025

“Nice trailer.. this is going to be a Biggg Hittt .. the story subject looks awesome..” another added.

Nice trailer.. this is going to be a Biggg Hittt .. the story subject looks awesome.. 🤘 — Pratt (@pratt_srt) September 10, 2025

A third wrote, “Perfect Blend of Humour and Serious Drama. Poor Farmers vs Business men, this is going to explode. Potential Blockbuster on our way Guys.”

Perfect Blend of Humour and Serious Drama. Poor Farmers vs Business men , this is going to explode. Potential Blockbuster on our way Guys. #JollyLLB3Trailer https://t.co/d4WfMnuYYU — CRaCkEr (@NaranGadhvi24) September 10, 2025

“Excellent Trailer Sir. Have full faith on Both the Jolly’s & his Honour Saurabh Shukla & ofcourse @subkapoor Special mention Gajraj Rao & Seema Biswas,” a fourth added.

Many netizens even praised Gajraj Rao’s “villain vibes” as “absolute fire,” while others cheered for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s wit and comic timing. One believed “This film is going to be a masterpiece,” while another stated, “You already know the movie was a banger when the lead cast were Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, the two OG comic drama actors of our country.”

More About Jolly LLB 3

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao. With buzz building and excitement at an all-time high, Jolly LLB 3 is already shaping up to be a blockbuster. Fans have to wait just one more week before they can witness the ultimate courtroom clash in theatres on September 19, 2025.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 3 Reasons Why Panwadi Song Is A Standout In The Bollywood Music Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News