The final countdown has begun for Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf’s romantic comedy drama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is witnessing good trends in advance booking, and heading for a promising debut. Scroll below for the box office day 1 updates!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari registered advance bookings worth 1.16 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). Over 29K tickets have been sold across the nation. It registered the most sales in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi and Rajasthan, among other leading markets.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is competing with 5 romantic comedies released in 2025. It has registered better ticket sales than Param Sundari and Metro In Dino. There are still last 24 hours to go, and one expects a good jump in pre-sales, considering the favorable response to the trailer, songs and other promos! It would also be interesting to see how the spot bookings boost the opening day collection at the Indian box office, since there’s limited competition.

Beats Bhool Chuk Maaf in pre-sales!

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has registered final pre-sales of 88 lakhs. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has earned almost 32% higher. This means, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has chanced to make a better opening at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, Bhool Chuk Maaf had clocked 7.20 crores on day 1. If Shashank Khaitan’s directorial surpasses this mark, it would score the third-highest romantic opening of 2025 after Saiyaara (22 crores) and Param Sundari (7.37 crores). If the early reviews are positive, it could very well also score the #2 spot.

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. It will enjoy the holiday benefit due to Gandhi Jayanti. There is also a limited threat, as only Jolly LLB 3 is the big competitor at the ticket windows.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the romantic comedy also stars Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma, and Akshay Oberoi.

