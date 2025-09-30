The final countdown has begun as Dhanush and Nithya Menen are all set to arrive with their family drama, Idli Kadai, tomorrow. It is witnessing decent trends in advance booking and may clock the 8th biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction!

Idli Kadai is a word-of-mouth dependent affair!

Dhanush arrived on the big screens earlier this year with Kuberaa. The expectations were sky high, which helped it make a thunderous opening. Unfortunately, the reviews were mixed, which led to a crash.

Considering the genre, Idli Kadai is more dependent on the initial word-of-mouth. If the reviews are positive, only sky is the limit as there’s no prominent competition at the ticket windows.

Idli Kadai Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Going by the current buzz, Idli Kadai would open in the range of 3-5 crores. Dhanush’s upcoming directorial will remain way behind his biggest opener, Raayan (13.70 crores). However, it has the potential to beat the Tamil opening of his last release, Kuberaa (4.50 crores). With that, Idli Kadai could clock the 8th biggest opening for a Kollywood film in 2025.

Check out the top 10 Tamil openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Coolie: 65 crores Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crores Retro: 19.25 crores Thug Life: 15.50 crores Madharasi: 13.65 crores Dragon: 5.4 crores Kuberaa (Tamil): 4.5 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 4.15 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 3 crores

More about Idli Kadai

The ensemble cast features Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. It is written, directed, and produced by Dhanush. In fact, it marks his fourth directorial after after Pa Paandi (2017), Raayan (2024), and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (2025). The family action drama is releasing in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2025.

