They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead is gradually declining at the Indian box office. Sujeeth’s gangster action drama has witnessed a big drop on its first Monday and there’s a chunk of budget yet to be recovered. Scroll below for the detailed box office analysis!

OG Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned 7.40 crores on day 5. Compared to the 17.21 crores earned on Sunday, it suffered a 57% drop. Things don’t look very favorable as there’s a drop with each passing day. There are also discounts running on online ticket booking platforms, which is clearly not helping!

The overall box office collection stands at 147.60 crore net after 5 days. It will comfortably cross the 150 crore mark today, and the discounted Tuesday should help boost earnings! Including taxes, the gross total reaches 174.14 crores.

Here’s a detailed day-wise breakdown of the first weekend:

Day 1: 84.75 crores (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Day 2: 18.45 crores

Day 3: 18.50 crores

Day 4: 17.21 crores

Day 5: 8.62 crores

Total: 147.60 crores

What is They Call Him OG budget?

OG is mounted on a huge reported budget of 250 crores. In 5 days, the makers have been able to recover around 59% of the estimated cost. There’s still a long way to go, and at this pace, Pawan Kalyan may have to face disappointment at the box office. The next few days are crucial to determine the fate of Sujeeth‘s directorial.

OG vs Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office

The Telugu gangster action drama is now chasing the lifetime of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which concluded its domestic journey at 186.90 crores. Around 39 crores more in the kitty, and OG will emerge as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 in India.

OG Box Office Summary (5 days)

Budget: 250 crores

India net: 147.60 crores

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 174.14 crores

