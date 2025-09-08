Amidst huge action biggies ruling the box office and the regional cinema, a small Telugu film is making hearts flutter. In fact, in only three days, the film managed to earn a total of 7.5 crore at the box office. With this number, the film is making huge records at the Tollywood box office.

Budget & Profit!

The Tollywood film is reportedly made on a very controlled budget of 2 crore only, and against this budget, the film has registered a profit of 5.5 crore, churning out 275% return on investment. In only 72 hours, the film is a superhit at the box office. In fact, it is now the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025.

Little Hearts Box Office Day 3

On the third day, September 7, Sunday, the film managed to earn a total of 3.65 crore at the box office. This is a jump of 170% at the box office from the opening day. Hopefully, the film will continue to grow over the weekend owing to the terrific word-of-mouth.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.35 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.65 crore

Total: 7.5 crore

Surpasses Sankranthiki Vasthunam In 3 Days!

The film managed to surpass the lifetime profits made by Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Venkatesh‘s film was the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025, with 273% profit, but now Little Hearts is the second most profitable film of 2025.

Little Hearts Box Office Summary

Here is the three-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

India Net Collection: 7.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 8.85 crore

Budget: 2 crore

Profit: 5.5 crore

Return On Investment: 275%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 11.1 crore

About Little Hearts

Starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, and Shivani Nagaram, the film is rated 8.3 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “After failing EAMCET, Akhil joins coaching where he meets Khatyayani. Despite her odd rejection, he pursues her heart through a humorous journey of personal growth, having learned from past heartbreak about real love.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Vash Level 2 Worldwide Box Office: Janaki Bodiwala’s Horror Film Hits A Milestone – Impossible Target Set For Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News