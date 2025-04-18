Daggubati Venkatesh is one of the veteran actors of Telugu cinema. His last film, Sankrathiki Vasthunam, was a massive success. It managed to gross 256.54 crores worldwide, with a domestic gross of 220.54 crores and a domestic net of 186.90 crores. Made on a budget of 50 crores, 2025 has given him a great start. However, it seems like he is a bit hesitant to take on more risks.

His upcoming projects include Season 2 of the Netflix series Rana Naidu, inspired by the American series Ray Donovan. According to reports, the series is currently in the dubbing phase of production and will be released soon. Another project on the radar is the sequel to Sankrathiki Vasthunam, but it is only expected to be released in 2027.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Venkatesh Daggubati is interested in a project with Trivikram Srinivas. However, Trivikram is currently keen on a project with Allu Arjun. But Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is more interested in working with Atlee Kumar for his next film, so Trivikram will have to wait. According to m9.news, the Trivikram–Venkatesh project is unlikely to happen as Trivikram is focused on the Allu Arjun collaboration.

Reports also suggest that several writers and directors have narrated stories to Venkatesh, but he hasn’t been impressed. Only one script stood out to him, written by Nandu Savirigana, but he hasn’t agreed to do the film yet. Another rumor is that Sankrathiki Vasthunam director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming project, titled Mega 157, starring Chiranjeevi, will showcase Venkatesh in a supporting role.

The success of Sankrathiki Vasthunam is making Daggubati Venkatesh cautious. His previous film, Saindhav (2024), flopped at the box office, and he seems confused about what to do at this point in his career.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Drishyam 3: Is Mohanlal’s Highly Anticipated Threequel Being Made In Both Malayalam & Hindi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News