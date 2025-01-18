Venkatesh’s latest release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, is having a ball at the worldwide box office. After a fantastic start, the film has surprised everyone with its day-to-day performance and refuses to shed its momentum even a bit. In a recent development, it has made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club globally and has emerged as the veteran actor’s second highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 4 days!

The duo of director Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh has struck gold yet again. In the past, they delivered successful films like F2 and F3. This time, it’s a bigger blast than expected. Such a response was never easy, considering two major Sankranti biggies, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, were waiting for destruction. However, the audience has given a surprising verdict by choosing Venky’s Telugu entertainer as the clear Sankranti winner.

In India, Sankranthiki Vasthunam kicked off its journey on a fantastic note. On day 1, it earned 23 crores, followed by 20 crores on day 2. On day 3, it remained rock steady by earning 17.50 crores. Yesterday, i.e., on day 4, it again displayed strong momentum and pulled off an estimated score of 15.04 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it earned 75.54 crore net at the Indian box office in the first 4 days. Including taxes, it equals 89.13 crore gross.

The film is enjoying a good run in the overseas market, and so far, it has earned around 15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the estimated total at the worldwide box office stands at an impressive 104.13 crore gross.

With this, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has surpassed F3’s 94.36 crore gross to become Venkatesh’s second highest-grossing film of all time. It will soon cross F2’s 136.23 crore gross to become his top grosser. So that you know, we haven’t considered Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan here as it featured Venkatesh in a supporting role.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 75.54 crores

India gross- 89.13 crores

Overseas gross- 15 crores

Worldwide gross- 104.13 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Starrer To Be #1 Valentine’s Day Opener By Beating Gully Boy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News