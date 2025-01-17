Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is one of the big Bollywood releases everyone looks forward to in 2025. The film is enjoying the right buzz; all it needs is one powerful trailer. A single trailer filled with goosebumps moments will be enough to set the stage and help the film register a fantastic opening at the Indian box office. If all goes well, it might even topple Gully Boy, which holds the record for the highest opening among Valentine’s Day releases.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, of Mimi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame, the upcoming Bollywood magnum opus is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the titular role, and along with him, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which has built goodwill after successful films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Last year, the teaser of Chhaava took the internet by storm. It presented Vicky Kaushal in a never-before-seen avatar, playing the character of the great King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The intense teaser raised the excitement among the neutral audience, and now, there’s a strong buzz for the film on the ground level.

Even without a trailer, Chhaava is going to register a mind-blowing opening in Maharashtra. And if the trailer turns out to be impactful, the film will pull off a massive start across the country. Even though there’s no holiday on February 14, the film will easily clock big numbers and might go over the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office.

So, in the current situation, Chhaava aims for the biggest opening among Bollywood’s Valentine’s Day releases. Currently, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy is the top opener on Valentine’s Day with a collection of 19.40 crores. It’s been sitting at the top spot since 2019. So, after six years, Gully Boy might finally get dethroned.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

