Unni Mukundan’s Marco has suffered from the new releases every week, but it has managed to keep its theatrical ride going. Currently, the Hindi-dubbed version is leading the collection, and yesterday, it wrapped up the fourth week at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has managed to shine, and even during week 4, it raked in numbers higher than the opening week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 28 days!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Mollywood action thriller turned out to be a big success despite receiving mixed reviews. Above all, the performance of the Hindi version has been commendable. It started with just 70 shows across the country, but considering the public demand, the shows were increased tremendously.

Marco (Hindi) earned just 0.30 crore or 30 lakh in the opening week. With shows increasing and positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the collection jumped up to 4.12 crores in the second week. In the third week, the collection increased further, as 5.64 crores came in. In the fourth week, the collection dropped due to new releases, but still 1.83 crores came in. If we compare this to the opening week, week 4 saw a 510% higher collection.

Overall, after a 28-day theatrical run, Marco (Hindi) has posted an impressive net total of 11.89 crore at the Indian box office. Considering zero pre-release buzz and expectations, the collection of almost 12 crores is really good, and the film has done a good job of opening the Hindi market for Malayalam films.

Today, Marco (Hindi) entered its fifth week, and it will probably be its last week in theatres as Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force arrives next Friday.

Collection breakdown of Marco (Hindi):

Week 1- 0.30 crore or 30 lakh

Week 2- 4.12 crores

Week 3- 5.64 crores

Week 4- 1.83 crores

Total- 11.89 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi North America Box Office: Will It Beat Thunivu To Register Highest Premiere Collection For Ajith Kumar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News