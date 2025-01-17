After a long wait, the trailer of Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited Vidaamuyarchi was finally dropped yesterday. The trailer has managed to create a positive impact and viewers are praising the technicality of the film, along with Thala’s dashing look. With a good first impression, the upcoming biggie is expected to rake in record numbers for the superstar at the box office. While all eyes are set on its performance in India, the film is also expected to do wonders internationally, especially in North America.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the upcoming Kollywood action thriller was earlier supposed to release during Pongal but was postponed due to some reasons. Now, it is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 6. It is said to be based on Kurt Russell-led Breakdown (1997). While the exact cost is unknown, the film is said to be the most expensive film of Thala.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu, which was released in January 2023. So, the Kollywood superstar didn’t appear on the big screen for two years, and there’s a hell of a lot of excitement surrounding Vidaamuyarchi. With the trailer hitting the right chords, it has managed to create buzz for itself, and it seems that it’ll keep picking up in the days to come.

Over the years, Ajith Kumar’s overseas fan following has increased significantly. His last release, Thunivu, registered the highest premiere collection for the actor at the North American box office (USA and Canada). Interestingly, this happened despite a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

For those who don’t know, Thunivu earned $273K through North American premieres. This number could be easily surpassed as there’s no competition for Vidaamuyarchi on its premieres, which are scheduled for February 5. It also has a chance to be the first Ajith Kumar film to hit the $300K mark in premieres.

Take a look at the top premieres of Ajith Kumar in North America:

Thunivu – $273K Vivegam – $213K Valimai – $140K Yennai Arindhaal – $113K Vedalam – $91K

