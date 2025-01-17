Sankranthiki Vasthunam has emerged as the first Sankranti winner of 2025. Three films from Tollywood were released during the festive season of Sankranti, and out of them, the Venkatesh starrer has become the first clean success at the Indian box office. Right from the opening day, it has been surprising everyone with its performance, and even before completing a week, it has crossed the 60 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

The Anil Ravipudi directorial was released on January 14, enjoying the benefit of Makar Sankranti. It clocked a fantastic response and amassed 23 crores. With this, it emerged as the biggest opener for the veteran Tollywood star. On the second day, again, the film enjoyed the benefit of the Kanuma holiday. It resulted in bringing in a massive 20 crores. Yesterday, there was no such holiday benefit, but it has raked in a blockbuster number.

On day 3, Sankranthiki Vasthunam displayed an amazing hold by earning 17.50 crores, as per Sacnilk. This is still higher than Venkatesh’s second biggest opener, F3, which earned 15.60 crores on day 1. Overall, the film stands at an impressive 60.50 crore net at the Indian box office, and even before completing a week, it is expected to enter the 100 crore club.

With 60.50 crores in the kitty, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has become a clean success at the Indian box office and has secured a plus verdict. Reportedly, the film is made on an estimated budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 10.50 crores or 21% returns.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

Day 1- 23 crores

Day 2- 20 crores

Day 3- 17.50 crores

Total- 60.50 crores

Meanwhile, additional shows are being added for the Venkatesh starrer at several locations. It is expected to generate extraordinary numbers this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

