Azaad, starring Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles, hit theatres today nationwide. It clashes with Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which also released today. Both these films aren’t going to witness a big start and are totally word-of-mouth-dependent affairs. In this battle, Kangana’s political thriller has an edge. Aaman and Rasha’s debut is expected to start on a dismal note at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

The Bollywood historical drama is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. It marks the acting debut of Aaman and Rasha, and in addition to the duo, the film also stars Ajay Devgn (in an extended cameo) and Diana Penty in key roles. So far, it has received favorable reviews from critics. Still, it won’t be able to pull off a good start.

The biggest problem with Azaad is that it has failed to create any buzz on the ground level. The trailer was good, and even the Uyi Amma song grabbed some eyeballs, but the required excitement is clearly missing. What’s more tragic is that the film has failed to create awareness about its release. It looks like a decent, content-driven film, but the x-factor is missing, which is required to attract footfalls.

The overall concept and look of Azaad feels a bit niche, and its performance at the Indian box office totally depends on word-of-mouth. But as far as the start is concerned, the film is heading for a poor day 1 collection of 1-1.75 crore net. Today, being Cinema Lovers Day, some footfalls will be seen due to the discounted ticket rates. The film might have struggled to hit the 1 crore mark with normal pricing.

Last year, Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha opened at just 1.70 crores, and even Azaad, which features him in an extended cameo, will fare similarly on day 1.

