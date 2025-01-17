Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Sankranti release, Daaku Maharaaj, is doing well globally. Though the makers didn’t promote the film well enough, the actor’s star power managed to attract footfalls and marked a solid start. Continuing the momentum, it aims to become one of Balayya’s biggest successes. Talking specifically about the North American box office, the biggie has become the second highest-grossing film for the Tollywood star in just four days.

Over the years, Balayya has built his fan base in North America (USA and Canada), and despite being over-the-top, his fans love his films. His latest Sankranti release received mixed reviews from critics. Still, it is doing well. Despite the lack of proper promotions, the Tollywood action entertainer registered career-best premieres for Balayya by amassing $735K. It surpassed Veera Simha Reddy’s $708K.

After a solid start, Daaku Maharaaj has been impacted by the release of Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, but it’s still all set to be a profitable venture for the buyers. As per the latest collection update, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has earned $1.28 million at the North American box office in 4 days. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 11.08 crores.

With this sum, Daaku Maharaaj has surpassed Bhagavanth Kesari’s $1.26 million to become Balayya’s second highest-grossing film in North America. Gautamiputra Satakarni is at the top with $1.66 million.

For those who don’t know, the film’s breakeven target is $1.55 million (13.42 crores). Given the pace of the film on a day-to-day basis, it looks easily achievable. In fact, it is expected to yield good overflows for buyers in North America.

Top 3 grossers of Nandamuri Balakrishna at the North American box office:

Gautamiputra Satakarni – $1.66 million Daaku Maharaaj – $1.28 million (4 days) Bhagavanth Kesari – $1.26 million

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj was released on January 12. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela.

