Sonu Sood’s Fateh surprisingly has held its fort at the box office, despite a barrage of releases on the ocassion of Pongal and Sankranti. In six days, the film stands at a total collection of 15.57 crore. The action thriller was written and directed by Sonu Sood, marking his debut in direction as well.

Sonu Sood Performing Better Than Last Year’s Opener

The action thriller has been performing better than the year opener of 2024 at the box office. It was Katrina Kaif‘s Merry Christmas in Hindi that was the first release of 2024, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The suspense thriller earned 16 crore in its lifetime.

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, January 15, Fateh earned 1.51 crore at the box office, which was a drop of 25% from the previous day, which brought 2.04 crore. The film would end week 1 at almost 17+ crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below –

Day 1: 2.61 crore

Day 2: 3.97 crore

Day 3: 4.13 crore

Day 4: 1.31 crore

Day 5: 2.04 crore

Day 6: 1.51 crore

Total: 15.57 crore

Sonu Sood’s Last Film As Lead

Before Fateh, it was Tutak Tutak Tutiya, released in 2016, which was Sonu Sood’s last film as a parallel lead. The horror-comedy also starred Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia. It earned only 2.6 crore in its lifetime and was a trilingual release.

Fateh has earned 496% higher than the entire lifetime collection of his last release at the box office. It would be interesting to see how the film would fare with the arrival of new releases Emergency and Azaad this weekend.

