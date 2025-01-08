Bollywood star Katrina Kaif marked her big screen debut with Kaizad Gustad’s ‘Boom’ in 2003. But did you know that she credited David Dhawan’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ for her success in the industry? Read on.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Katrina openly discussed the importance of her first film with Salman Khan. “It’s very important to make a newcomer feel at home. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya did that for me. It was my most special film with Salman. I am told that the first success is a lot like first love. You can’t forget that. But for me, my first hit, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is like a blur. All I remember is that we had loads of fun while shooting. The scenes were so funny that we’d be laughing our heads off between shots and trying to keep a straight face while shooting. Thankfully for us, the audience also found the film funny. And it went on to become a big hit,” she said.

Katrina further added that she didn’t immediately sink in her fist success, and it felt surreal. She stated, “My first success didn’t sink in. Actually, I’ve never stopped to consider a hit or a flop. Moving forward and trying to do the work I believe in is the key to my existence. I’d rather keep moving ahead than count my success ratio. But I can never forget the amount of fun I had while shooting for the film with Salman Khan and his brother Sohail. I was relatively new to the industry. They made me feel comfortable. Meri Hindi itni acchi nahi thi. But they never made me feel like a newcomer. Sohail was playing with my friend and neighbor. Some of my funniest scenes involved him and Salman playing cat-and-mouse around my apartment. It was hilarious.”

Katrina Kaif said that the success of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya didn’t surprise her. “Frankly, I wasn’t surprised that the film worked. David Dhawan is the master of comedies. He wanted to try out a new language of expression. I was happy to be a part of that change. I think he even got new technicians on board. The film looked different from his earlier movies.”

Kaif also spoke about her special connection with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and bonding with Farah Khan while shooting for the ‘Just Chill’ song. She said, “I think I was just shooting for Raj Kanwarji’s Humko Deewana Kar Gaye when the news of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’s big opening game. Though I just continued with my work, it meant a lot somewhere inside me. I wanted to be told that what I was doing was okay. Acceptance was important to me. I was still an outsider with no knowledge of Bollywood. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was important to me. Though later Salman and I came together for other projects, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was special. Perhaps because it was our first time together. Everyone associated with the project was very happy for me. Though Sushmita Sen and I did not have too many scenes together, she was very sweet and supportive.”

