If you are a Salman Khan fan, then his debut movie Maine Pyar Kiya will hold a special place in your hearts. In fact, this movie is still one of the most-loved and popular movies in the industry, which helped Khan win the hearts of millions. Now, talking about his other movie with a similar title Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, it did not do that well at the box office, but there was a special reason behind the Dabangg actor making it. This reason has everything to do with Sushmita Sen.

Yes! The reason behind making this movie was not Katrina Kaif, who was also a pivotal part of the film but Sushmita. As shocking as it sounds, the reason behind it is very special, and we bet you would want to know it. Keep scrolling further to know more.

A few years back, Sushmita Sen, in an interview, revealed the real reason why Salman Khan made Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and the reason will amuse you. The Aarya actress revealed that she was a huge fan of the Dabangg actor so much that she used to spend all her pocket money to buy posters of Maine Pyar Kiya.

However, Sushmita Sen was offered Biwi No. 1 years later, and she finally met her superstar Salman Khan in America. She felt surreal that she was going to act opposite him in the movie. She told the actor about her liking for him and her Maine Pyar Kiya poster story. After hearing the story, Khan told her since she liked Maine Pyar Kiya, he will make Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with her, and he did.

Now, that is what we call true destiny! Sushmita must have never even imagined in her wildest dreams that she would be a part of the film whose title will be similar to the film which she was going all crazy about as a teenager and starring her favourite actor.

Apart from Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the 2005 movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya also starred Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arshad Warsi and others in pivotal roles. What do you think about this incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

