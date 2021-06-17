Chunky Panday in a recent interview revealed that he accidentally burnt Neelam in his first film and apologised for the same over and over again. Pandey made his Bollywood debut with producer Pahlaj Nihalani’s ‘Aag Hi Aag’ in 1987 opposite the actress and the film also starred Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha in a pivotal role.

Back in the day, the 51-year-old actress was one of the most successful actresses of B-town and working with her was no less than a privilege.

In an interview with Times Of India, Chunky Panday recalled an incident from his first film ‘Aag Hi Aag’ where he severely burnt Neelam and apologised to her over and over again and called it ‘horrible’.

“My first heroine was Neelam. I remember jab maine film sign ki thi (when I had signed the first film) Pahlajji told me that you’ve Neelam opposite you I went mad because humlog Neelam ke fan hua karte the (we used to be fans of Neelam)… Oh my God, I feel so bad for her because I’m a big culprit… When I signed the film I told Pahlajji I know everything. Main gaadi bhi chalata hoon, main ghoda bhi chalata hoon, motorcycle bhi chalata hoon (I can drive a car, ride horse and motorcycle)… But I could only drive a car, I couldn’t drive a motorcycle or ride a horse,” said Chunky.

Chunky Panday further added, “I remember there was a scene where I had to take Neelam on a motorbike and escape from the shaadi ka mandap (wedding altar). I had done a little bit of training but I still wasn’t as good and I dropped her on the bike. Us bichari ka pair jal gaya (She burnt her leg). I felt so bad and I apologised and apologised and it was horrible. So I actually hurt her in the first film with me… She was very strong, she continued because she didn’t break her leg but she burnt it very badly. But she was a very hard-working and strong girl and she just bandaged it and went back to work. But it was horrible… the whole calf had peeled off literally and I’m the culprit because I dropped her from the bike.”

