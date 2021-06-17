The KRK and Mika battle is getting interesting day by day. Both of them are not less than each other and are making this fight quite creative now. Recently Mika Singh released a diss track against Kamaal R Khan titled ‘KRK Kutta’, and fans could not stop laughing and, without a doubt, enjoyed the hilarious song. But now, the self-proclaimed film critic has a comeback, and we just can’t wait for the battle to get more entertaining.

KRK, in his recent tweet, announced a diss track of his own in response to Mika’s recently released diss track. In fact, he also went on to call the singer a double dholki in his latest tweet. Keep reading further to get all the scoop.

For all those who did not have enough of ‘KRK Kutta’, there is a piece of good news for all you people as Kamaal R Khan has just announced that he will be releasing his diss track against Mika Singh. The film critic tweeted, “Song #Suwar is coming soon! And we dedicate this song to @mikasingh! Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (As you sow, so shall you reap).” Check out the tweet below:

Song #Suwar is coming soon! And we dedicate this song to @mikasingh! Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 16, 2021

Well, this was not it. In yet another tweet, Kamaal R Khan posted a picture of a news article wherein Daler Mehndi spoke about Mika Singh’s marriage and revealed that there might be an issue. Along with this news article, KRK wrote, “I do agree with Singer #DalerMehndi Ji that @MikaSingh is a double Dholki like Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai only. This is why he is not married till now. I do have all the sympathy for this Gaandu Chirkut singer. He is banned from entering in the UAE also.” Check out the tweet below:

KRK says- I do agree with Singer #DalerMehndi Ji that @MikaSingh is a double Dholki like Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai only. This is why he is not married till now. I do have all the sympathy for this Gaandu Chirkut singer. He is banned from entering in the UAE also. pic.twitter.com/vGUspZ0UTo — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 17, 2021

For those who are new to this war of words, let us brief you a little about how it all started. The two got into a war of words after Mika slammed KRK and sided with actor Salman Khan. The film critic is being sued for defamation by Salman.

Earlier, Mika Singh called Kamaal R Khan a ‘Gadha (donkey)’ and ‘Chuha (mouse)’ for allegedly making personal attacks against Salman. KRK hit back at Mika by calling him a ‘chirkut singer’ who is trying to get publicity by jumping into the matter.

Now we are just waiting to hear the diss track, which KRK will release. What about you?

