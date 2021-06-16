KRK and Mika Singh’s verbal spat is getting nastier with each passing day. The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan in a new development has asked Mumbai Police to register an FIR against the singer for threatening to release morphed pictures of his daughter. Scroll below to know the details.

The businessman revealed that Mika has already morphed his pictures and released a video a few days ago.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Respected @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Please note @mikaSingh has morphed my pics and released a full video few days ago. Now he is threatening to release a video with morphed photos of my 14 years old daughter. I have all his SMS as a record. Please register my #FIR”.

Respected @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Please note @mikaSingh has morphed my pics and released a full video few days ago. Now he is threatening to release a video with morphed photos of my 14 years old daughter. I have all his SMS as a record. Please register my #FIR. pic.twitter.com/Hypz0LNNwK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 15, 2021

Fans were quick to react to KRK’s tweet and a user commented, “Aise hi agar uska photo bana ke bheje to kaisa lagega puri bollywood sirf kuch harami singer and hijra actor ka porra gang hai

Hum aa rahe hai mumbai bollywood ke kuch hero aur ek singer ki ma behan ek karne bach ke raho hijro hum aa rahe hai”.

Another fan commented, “Never liked KRK’s repeated attention seeking negative absurd posts about @BeingSalmanKhan BUT what @MikaSingh has done&threatening to do is disguisting!

Mika sure doesn’t know where to draw the line!He just insulted #Music by releasing a song to bully sm1 Absolutely classless act”.

Meanwhile, recently, Mika Singh released a song on the self-proclaimed critic titled ‘KRK Kutta’. The businessman has been taking constant digs at Salman Khan on social media and that’s how it all started. The superstar’s legal team filed a defamation suit against him.

What are your thoughts on Mika Singh threatening to release KRK’s daughter’s morphed pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

