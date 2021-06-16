Jacqueline Fernandez is one busy beauty in Bollywood. While her professional life is always making news, we now have some interesting, juicy deets about her personal life. As per a media report, the Sri Lankan beauty has two secrets – 1) She has a boyfriend! (You, I know hearts are breaking.) 2) She’s likely moving in with him soon.

As per reports, the Dishoom actress had apparently found love with an entrepreneur from South India and is planning on taking the next big step in their relationship. The duo was reportedly house hunting for a while now and have finally zeroed in on a bungalow in Juhu. Read all the details below.

As per a Bombay Times report, Jacqueline Fernandez has been discreetly house hunting between Juhu and Bandra, looking for a standalone, beach-facing property and that too with her beau. As per the report, the actress and her mystery boyfriend have zeroed in on a bungalow in Juhu that is sure to leave a sizable dent in their pockets.

While the insider revealed Jacqueline Fernandez and beau are planning to move in soon, they also stated that the lovebirds have finalised a French interior designer to do up their home, keeping Jacqueline’s taste in mind. The report also said that while an initial amount has been paid for the bungalow, the paperwork will be done only after the lockdown is completely lifted in Mumbai.

Talking about it, the source said, “They seem extremely serious about their relationship. While he has been working on the modalities for the property, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing things about their home with each other. The house that they have finalised is at a prime location in Juhu.”

The source also revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez’s boyfriend is “likely to move base, which includes his workspace, to Mumbai very soon.” The publication contacted the Kick actress for confirmation, but she is still to revert either confirming or denying this news.

While this news about her personal life has grabbed our attention, Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional life is equally interesting. The actress has multiple upcoming projects, including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, and more.

