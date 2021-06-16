After filing a defamation suit, Salman Khan demanded a contempt action on Kamaal R Khan. It was because the self-proclaimed critic wouldn’t stop talking about him or his projects despite the legal case. But irrespective of everything, KRK continues to attack the superstar with his indirect digs. The latest one is regarding the alleged failure of Radhe.

As most know, Radhe opened up to a thunder response on Zee5. Despite a paid subscription, Salman fans went haywire as they were anticipating the release for more than a year already! Many even witnessed issues on the server as users bombarded the minute the film went live. Unfortunately, the experience was below expectations and the word of mouth was more negative. The buzz died down within the first 2-3 days of the release.

Kamaal R Khan in his latest tweet claims that Zee went through a major loss because of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Just not that, KRK credits himself and his review for this aftermath. He wrote, “According to media reports #Zee is having loss of ₹95Cr for last big released film. All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world. Love you people!”

Check out the post shared by KRK below:

According to media reports #Zee is having loss of ₹95Cr for last big released film. All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world. Love you people! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 16, 2021

In another tweet, Kamaal R Khan yet again called Salman Khan the gangster of Bollywood. He wrote, “This Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai thinks that he is having fans. What a joke! Abe Tere fans Sirf Mars par Bache Hain, zameen Par Kahin Nahi Hain! Tu ab apni film Mars par release Kar.”

This Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai thinks that he is having fans. What a joke! Abe Tere fans Sirf Mars par Bache Hain, zameen Par Kahin Nahi Hain! Tu ab apni film Mars par release Kar. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 16, 2021

Previously, KRK claimed that he would not be another Sushant Singh Rajput of Bollywood but fight for what is right! Only he knows what the fight is all about in the first place.

