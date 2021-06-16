Moving on Radhe, Salman Khan has a bunch of exciting projects lined up. Out of such upcoming projects, it’s Bhaijaan of which the first big and interesting surprise will be out in July. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Bhaijaan isn’t any new announcement. It’s just a new title for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be helmed by Farhad Samji. The latest we hear is that Salman Khan is planning to officially announce the title and the first poster of the film on Bakri Eid i.e. July 21. The photoshoot for the main poster has already been planned. Salman will be seen donning a white kurta and jeans.

Advertisement

A source close to Mid Day states, “Once the situation improves, Salman will come down from his Panvel farmhouse for a photoshoot with the cast. Designer Ashley Rebello has begun planning his look; the superstar will don a white kurta and jeans, sporting a clean-shaven look.”

Earlier, the film was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which received a mixed reception. As the story is about the brotherhood with a theme of action-comedy, everyone in the camp is happy with Bhaijaan as a new title.

Apart from Salman Khan, Bhaijaan will also star Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz. It’s backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to resume the shoot of Tiger 3 very soon. As of now, YRF is making sure that each and every crew member gets a jab of the COVID vaccine. The studio has suffered a lot due to the pandemic as a set in Mumbai had to be destroyed due to its maintenance and other issues. Despite all losses, YRF is taking it slowly.

Must Read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Decoding The Climax With Dibakar Banerjee & Varun Grover– EXCLUSIVE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube